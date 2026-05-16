Assam Rifles, DRI seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore in Tripura; one arrested

Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) jointly seized around one lakh Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 8 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Tripura’s Mungiakami area on May 16.

According to officials, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, following which security personnel intercepted a Mahindra pickup vehicle during a targeted search operation.

A detailed search of the vehicle reportedly led to the recovery of the large consignment of Yaba tablets.

One person, identified as Kauchar Hussain (28), a resident of Jatan Bari in Gomati district of Tripura, was apprehended at the spot in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

Officials stated that the seized narcotics and the accused were later handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the narcotics consignment was intended for distribution through local and interstate trafficking networks, although authorities said further inquiry is underway to trace the wider supply chain and identify other individuals involved.

Assam Rifles and DRI reiterated their commitment to intensifying surveillance and coordinated enforcement operations to curb narcotics smuggling and dismantle trafficking networks operating across the Northeast region.