The Assam Rifles on November 16 flagged off a National Integration Tour for 56 girl students from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, aiming to promote national unity and expose them to the country’s cultural diversity.

The students will visit Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kolkata as part of the tour, an official said.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, who attended the flag-off ceremony, highlighted the importance of educational and exposure tours in broadening the outlook of young people, building self-confidence and strengthening the spirit of national integration.

During the tour, the students will visit historical landmarks, educational institutions and places of national importance. They will also get first-hand exposure to the diverse cultures, traditions and lifestyles across different parts of the country, according to an official release.

The initiative also aims to promote patriotism, enhance awareness and encourage the students to pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination.