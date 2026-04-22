Assam Rifles Haflong Battalion empowers AROH students through digital learning initiative

The Haflong Battalion of the Assam Rifles continues to promote youth empowerment by supporting the AROH Free Computer Learning Centre through infrastructure, training and outreach initiatives.

As part of these efforts, a certificate distribution ceremony was organised at the Assam Rifles premises to mark the successful completion of a three-month basic computer course.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, along with the Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles.

A total of 21 school-going girls were awarded certificates upon completing the course, highlighting their achievements and aspirations in the field of digital learning.

Officials said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to empower youth, particularly young girls, by equipping them with essential digital skills and expanding their future opportunities.