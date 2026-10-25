Havildar Mohammad Khambatan Khan of the Assam Rifles, a resident of Kanthagram in Lalang Part I under the Lakhipur Assembly constituency in Assam’s Cachar district, has been honoured with the President’s Gallantry Medal for his contributions to security operations in the Northeast.

Khan, who is currently serving with the 6 Assam Rifles in Manipur, was recognised for his courage and gallant contributions to operations aimed at maintaining peace and combating insurgency in the region.

The medal was scheduled to be presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu during the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 15, 2026. However, Khan could not attend the ceremony as he was undergoing training abroad at the time.

The medal was subsequently sent from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the headquarters of his serving unit. On October 23, Assam Rifles officers formally presented the honour to Khan.

His recognition has brought attention to Lakhipur and the wider Barak Valley, where residents have welcomed the achievement of a soldier from the region.

Local residents expressed hope that Khan’s achievement would encourage young people to consider careers in the armed forces and contribute to the country’s security and service.

Khan’s recognition highlights the contribution of personnel deployed in the Northeast, where security forces continue to undertake operations to maintain peace and counter insurgent activities.