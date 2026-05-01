Assam Rifles holds Samman Samaroh for retiring personnel in Shillong

Assam Rifles organised a dignified Samman Samaroh at its Headquarters DGAR in Laitkor, Shillong, on April 30 to honour personnel retiring from service on May 1, 2026.

The ceremony was led by Vikas Lakhera, who felicitated one officer, 62 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), 81 Other Ranks personnel and three civil staff members for their dedicated and selfless service to the nation.

A total of 147 personnel retired during the occasion. The event was attended by 78 family members from different parts of the country, adding an emotional and personal touch to the ceremony.

The programme concluded with a Veterans Day lunch interaction, where retirees, families and serving personnel shared memories and experiences, reflecting the camaraderie and esprit de corps associated with the Assam Rifles.