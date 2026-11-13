The Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2026 was held at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, from November 12 to 13, under the chairmanship of Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera.

The two-day conference brought together Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and senior staff officers to discuss key operational, administrative and strategic matters concerning the force.

The discussions focused on reviewing the prevailing security situation, assessing operational preparedness and addressing emerging security challenges. Strengthening border management along the Indo-Myanmar border, enhancing counter-insurgency capabilities and maintaining operational readiness were among the key priorities.

The conference also deliberated on modernisation of the force, induction of advanced weapons and equipment, integration of emerging technologies, intelligence coordination and inter-agency cooperation. Matters relating to training, capacity building, infrastructure development and personnel welfare were also discussed.

During the conference, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera reviewed the operational achievements of various formations and outlined strategic priorities for the future. He appreciated the dedication and professionalism of Assam Rifles personnel and stressed the need for adaptability, technological advancement and continued operational vigilance.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the force's operational capabilities, safeguarding national security and upholding the traditions of Assam Rifles.