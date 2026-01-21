Assam Rifles intercept Rs 39 crore yaba consignment on NH-306 in Cachar

A late-night interception on National Highway 306 led to the seizure of a large consignment of yaba tablets in Assam’s Cachar district, dealing a major blow to an interstate drug trafficking route.

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out a joint operation on November 20, 2025, and stopped two Tata trucks suspected of transporting narcotics.

The search resulted in the recovery of 1,30,000 yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 39 crore in the illicit market.

Three men, all residents of Tripura, were apprehended at the spot. Two mobile phones found in their possession were also seized as part of the investigation, officials said.

Authorities believe the consignment was being moved through the Cachar corridor, a strategically sensitive stretch that connects Assam to neighbouring states and the Northeast. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify links to a wider trafficking network.

Security agencies said the seizure underlines the continuing use of Assam’s highway network by organised drug syndicates. Assam Rifles, which has intensified surveillance and joint operations across the region, described the action as a significant step in disrupting narcotics supply chains operating through southern Assam.