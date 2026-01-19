Assam Rifles intercepts Rs 1.4 crore worth of Burmese currency in Mizoram, one held

Assam Rifles, on January 16, seized a large consignment of illegal foreign currency and apprehended one person during a vehicle check operation in Mizoram’s Siaha district, highlighting continued concerns over cross-border smuggling in the region.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles set up a mobile vehicle check post in the Lungbun area of Siaha district. At around 11.30 am, personnel intercepted a suspicious vehicle at a road junction in Lungbun village. A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of Burmese Kyat worth 14,082,000. One individual involved in the illegal transportation was taken into custody.

The seized foreign currency, along with the apprehended person, was later handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The operation comes weeks after another major seizure by Assam Rifles in Mizoram, underscoring the scale of illicit activities along the Indo-Myanmar border. On January 2, acting on credible intelligence related to narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation with the Mizoram Police in the Kaifang area of Saitual district.

During the operation, security personnel detected unusual movement near a suspected location. A swift search resulted in the recovery of 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore. A vehicle used in the transportation of the contraband was also seized.

One person, identified as Hasan Ali, a resident of Assam’s Badarpur district, was apprehended in connection with the narcotics case. The seized drugs and vehicle were handed over to the Mizoram Police, Saitual, for detailed investigation and further legal action.