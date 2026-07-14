Assam Rifles Jawan killed in Nagaland IED blast to be laid to rest with military honours

Havildar Mohd Iqbal of the Assam Rifles, who was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, will be laid to rest with full military honours in his native village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Iqbal was killed on Monday, July 13, when a suspected IED exploded near Shokhuvi, targeting an Assam Rifles vehicle during an operational movement. Four other Assam Rifles personnel and a civilian were injured in the blast.

The soldier's mortal remains are expected to reach his native village, Kallar Mohra in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, on Thursday.

Family members said Iqbal had returned to duty a little over a month ago after spending time at home and had planned to visit his family again in September during the annual grass-cutting season.

His father, Choudhary Kalu, recalled that his son had promised to return home in the coming months to help the family with seasonal agricultural work.

Iqbal is survived by his wife and three sons, who are studying in Classes 12, 8 and 6.

Former village sarpanch Noor Mohammad, who is also the soldier's uncle, said the entire village was mourning the loss.

"He sacrificed his life in the service of the nation. The whole village and the entire Mendhar sector stand with the family in this hour of grief," he said.

He appealed to the Army and the civil administration to extend all possible support to the bereaved family and ensure the soldier's mortal remains reach his village at the earliest for the last rites.

Neighbours and relatives gathered at the family home to console Iqbal's wife and children following news of his death.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldier, Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera said all ranks of the force stood firmly with the bereaved family.

"Havildar Mohd Iqbal made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of our brave soldier," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Security forces have intensified search operations in Chumoukedima district to trace those responsible for the attack. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.