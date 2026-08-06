Assam Rifles, Mizoram police seize heroin worth Rs 42.96 lakh; two held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 42.96 lakh and arrested two persons in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials said on August 5.

The operation was carried out in the Seling area of Aizawl district on August 5, during which security personnel recovered 57.280 grams of Heroin No. 4 concealed inside five soap cases.

A goods truck used for transporting the contraband was also seized during the operation.

The recovered narcotics and the vehicle have been handed over to the police for further investigation and legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials said the operation underscores the continued efforts of Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police to crack down on drug trafficking and strengthen security along the region's narcotics routes.