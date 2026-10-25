Assam Rifles organised the Fit India Freedom Run 7.0 in Agartala, Tripura, and Lokra, Assam, on October 25 to promote physical fitness and healthy living.

Held under the theme “Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, the initiative encouraged people to incorporate regular physical activity into their daily routines.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 218 people, including Assam Rifles personnel, women personnel, family members and children.

The run highlighted the importance of engaging in at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day to support overall health and well-being.

Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles continues to promote fitness, discipline and a culture of wellness among its personnel and their families.