The Assam Rifles announced the commencement of the 'Assam Rifles Sentinel Cup (Men) 2024', a football tournament scheduled from July 1 to 12 in Dimapur.

The tournament will feature eight competitive men's teams representing Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, and the Assam Rifles.

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According to Assam Rifles, the opening ceremony, along with the league matches and semi-finals, will be held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) in Nagaland's Dimapur and Shokhuvi. The final is set to take place at Laitkor, in Meghalaya's Shillong in the second week of July.

"The Assam Rifles Sentinel Cup (Men) 2024 not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also strengthens the bonds between our brave soldiers and the communities they protect," said an Assam Rifles spokesperson. "We are excited to witness thrilling matches and commendable sportsmanship throughout the tournament."

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The event, which aims to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie among the armed forces and the local community, was marked by vibrant cultural performances, inspiring speeches and an enthusiastic turnout.