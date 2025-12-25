Assam Rifles organises national integration tour for Tirap youth to Gujarat

Under its Civic Action Programme, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles has organised a National Integration Tour for youth from Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, aimed at promoting national unity, cultural exposure and social harmony.

As part of the initiative, students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, are participating in the tour to attend the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir organised by the Shri Vedic Mission Trust at Pransla village in Rajkot district of Gujarat. A total of 11 students from the Area of Responsibility of the Khonsa Battalion have been selected for the programme.

The tour, scheduled from December 27, 2025 to January 4, 2026, was formally flagged off on December 25 from Deomali by Wanki Lowang, Minister for Geology, Mining and Minerals, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The minister appreciated the role of Assam Rifles in engaging youth through constructive initiatives and encouraging national integration.

According to officials, the objective of the National Integration Tour is to inculcate a sense of nationalism among the youth, expose them to India’s diverse cultural heritage, and familiarise them with developmental progress in other parts of the country. The programme is also designed to broaden the participants’ perspectives through interaction with people from different regions and backgrounds.

During the tour, the students will take part in religious, cultural and educational activities at the Rashtra Katha Shivir, offering them insights into India’s traditions, values and social cohesion. The initiative further aims to positively channel the energy of local youth and prevent them from being drawn towards social evils such as drug abuse and insurgency.

The Assam Rifles stated that the organisation remains committed to the holistic development of the youth of the North East and continues to undertake people-centric initiatives to promote peace, harmony and unity in the region.