Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) conducted Mechanical Transport Driving and Maintenance training for the ex cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) under the Operation Sadbhavana Project 2022-23 from 16 Jan to 07 Feb 2023.

The training was imparted to 46 surrendered cadres of DNLA group in conjunction with ITI, Haflong for a period of 20 days at Maibang village of Dima Hasao District, Assam. Due to the training imparted to these ex cadres, they acquired driving and maintenance skills which will further enhance their employability in days to come. A certificate for successful completion of the said course was handed over to all ex cadres.

Large number of surrendered cadres of DNLA group are not formally educated and Haflong being a small town, offers very limited public sector jobs. After attending the training through this project, employment avenues will open up for these unemployed ex cadres of DNLA to support their families as well as to join the mainstream society which in turn will have a positive impact in their and their family lives. The area has tremendous potential for tourism and hence the requirement of local transport will ever increase. The training was well suited for creating the right kind of vocational skill for the ex cadres.

The Assam Rifles made a great endeavour to accommodate the surrendered and underprivileged ex cadres to join the mainstream by providing independent skill based training. This initiative will also motivate other active insurgents groups to lay down their arms and join the mainstream society and rebuilt their lives.