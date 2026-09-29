Assam Rifles patrol team attacked along Indo-Myanmar border, one jawan martyred

An Assam Rifles patrol team came under attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district early Tuesday, September 29 morning, resulting in the death of a personnel, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am when the Assam Rifles personnel were conducting a patrol near an area where fencing work is underway along the India-Myanmar border. The incident was reported near Nampong Nallah, under Nampong Circle of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh, along the India–Myanmar border.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by cadres of the NSCN-K-YA (Yung Aung faction), according to preliminary information.

The deceased personnel has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42.

Following the attack, security forces launched operations in the area to track down those responsible and secure the border region. Further details about the exact location of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the attack are awaited.

The incident comes amid heightened security along the India-Myanmar border, where fencing work is being carried out as part of efforts to strengthen border surveillance and security.

Security agencies are maintaining a heightened alert in the area following the attack.