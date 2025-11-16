Assam Rifles personnel reported missing after boarding train from Manipur

An Assam Rifles personnel, Khanindra Boro, has been reported missing since yesterday, November 15, prompting his family to file an official complaint with the police.

According to family members, Boro was returning home to Kokrajhar from Manipur and had boarded the Rajdhani Express from Dimapur.

He last communicated with his daughter after the train reached Guwahati, following which his mobile phone has remained switched off, raising serious concerns about his safety.

Boro, a resident of Banargaon Kamarpara in Kokrajhar district, failed to arrive home as expected, leading the family to lodge a missing person report at Kokrajhar Police Station. Police have begun preliminary inquiries into the case.

Authorities are yet to trace his whereabouts.