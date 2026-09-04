Assam Rifles, Police seize heroin worth Rs 93.8 lakh in Lekhapani; one held

In a significant operation against narcotics trafficking, 20 Assam Rifles, in coordination with Assam Police, intercepted a consignment of illicit drugs in the general area of Namphai Jioni Chora near Lekhapani in Assam.

Acting on intelligence received on September 3 regarding the movement of contraband, a joint team launched an operation at around 5:30 PM on September 3. Following tactical surveillance and a cordon operation, security personnel apprehended an alleged drug peddler at around 9 PM as he arrived to deliver the consignment.

The operation led to the seizure of 125.14 grams of Heroin No. 4, estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 93.8 lakh. Security personnel also recovered Rs 13,000 in cash and one mobile phone from the apprehended individual.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that the narcotics had been transported to Namphai Jioni Chora for delivery to a local receiver.

The apprehended person, along with the seized heroin, cash and mobile phone, was subsequently handed over to Lekhapani Police Station for registration of a formal case and further legal proceedings.

The operation highlights the continued coordination between Assam Rifles and Assam Police in tackling drug trafficking and disrupting narcotics networks operating in the region.