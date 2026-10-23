Assam Rifles recovered more illegal weapons, a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) and a large quantity of ammunition during an ongoing search operation in the Phailengkot area of Manipur on October 23, according to Manipur Police.

The recovery was made during Operation Khojbeen (Phailengkot), which continued on October 23.

The recovered items include one .22 rifle, one CMG with a magazine, one Japan-made pistol with a magazine and one suspected IED.

A large quantity of ammunition, magazines and other items was also recovered, the police said.

The search operation remains underway, and further details are awaited.