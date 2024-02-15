Assam Rifles intercepted a significant drug haul in Tripura, seizing 434 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 1.736 crores on February 14.

The operation took place in the General Area Churaibari, under the jurisdiction of Churaibari Police Station, North Tripura District.

The operation was initiated based on credible information, leading to a joint venture between Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Station.

The drugs were found in concealed compartments within a truck, operated by a now-detained drug peddler. The seized drugs, along with the suspect, have been handed over to Churaibari Police Station for further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

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