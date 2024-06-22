The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Division, Karimganj seized arms and ammunition in the general area of Adamtilla, Karimganj district, Assam, on June 19.

The operation which was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Division Karimganj resulted in the recovery of one country made 9mm pistol with magazine, four 9 mm live rounds, four 7.62 mm live rounds, one single barrel rifle.

Upon seizure, the entire consignment was handed over to the Customs Division, Karimganj for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation into the matter is under way.

In a similar incident, on June 21, a team comprising Assam STF and Kamrup police, under the leadership of Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, successfully apprehended a quartet of dacoits at Singra, near Boko Police Station, early Friday morning. The operation was based on intelligence suggesting the group's intention to steal an ATM en route from Goalpara to Guwahati.