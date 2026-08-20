Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 27 crore in Barak, six arrested

In a major anti-drug operation in the Barak region, a joint team of 39 Assam Rifles, 20 Battalion CRPF and Borobekra Police Station seized suspected narcotic substances worth around Rs 27 crore and arrested six alleged drug traffickers.

Acting on credible information about the movement of anti-social elements in and around Tipidor and Choudhurykhal villages along the Barak River, security forces launched a special operation on August 20.

During the operation, six persons travelling in a local boat were intercepted and detained at Tipidor village.

The operation led to the recovery of approximately 9.412 kg of suspected WY tablets and 177 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 powder.

The arrested persons have been identified as Elbethel Lungtau, Pana Hmar, Denthar Hmar, Laltiunglien Hmar, Lal Ramthar Hmar and Thowna Hmar.

The arrested individuals and the seized contraband have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action and investigation.