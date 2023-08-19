In its drive against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Patharkandi Police Station, Karimganj District, apprehended two individuals along with a substantial quantity of heroin on August 19, 2023.

The operation, a culmination of credible information regarding illicit drug sales, was executed with precision. The joint effort resulted in the arrest of the two suspects and the seizure of 57 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 23 lakhs, from the vicinity of Patharkandi in Karimganj District, Assam.

The apprehended individuals and the confiscated contraband have been handed over to the Patharkandi Police Station to facilitate further investigation and initiate legal proceedings.

This recent feat follows a prior successful operation conducted on July 16, 2023, where the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, in cooperation with Jirighat Police Station, Cachar District, apprehended an individual with 88.05 grams of heroin. Acting upon credible intelligence, the joint operation led to the arrest and seizure of the substantial consignment, estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakhs, from Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District.

On July 15, an operation resulted in the discovery of 400 gelatine sticks and 400 detonators concealed in a vehicle in Cachar District. The operation led to the apprehension of a 24-year-old individual named Prosonjit Baishnab. The seized explosives were reportedly intended for transit to Manipur.