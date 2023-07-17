In a successful joint operation, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Jirighat Police Station, Cachar District, Assam, apprehended an individual along with 88.05 grams of heroin on July 16, 2023.

Acting on credible information regarding drug sales, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station. The operation led to the apprehension of one individual and the seizure of 88.05 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of Rs 35 lakhs, from the general area of Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

Following the operation, the individual and the seized contraband were handed over to Jirighat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles on July 15 recovered a total of 400 gelatine sticks and 400 detonators seized from a vehicle in Cachar district, leading to the apprehension of a 24-year-old individual named Prosonjit Baishnab. Acording to reports the explosives were being taken to Manipur.

Earlier on July 11, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles recovered 24 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 2 crore approximately from the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district, said an official statement.

It further said that the four individuals were arrested on July 10, 2023, while the smugglers were trying to smuggle drugs from Manipur to Assam.

''The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal proceedings,'' the statement added.



Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against Narco terrorism which is continuously fuelling insurgency in the area.