Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 60 lakh in Cachar, one drug peddler arrested

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Assam, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Cachar District Police, seized heroin worth approximately ₹60 lakh and apprehended a drug peddler on February 2.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a targeted operation near Nandankanan Bridge in the Jirighat Market area, around 8 kilometres west of Jaliura. During the operation, security personnel recovered 10 boxes containing 116.2 grams of heroin, believed to be intended for illegal distribution in the region.

One individual involved in drug trafficking was arrested on the spot. In addition to the contraband, the team also seized a mobile phone, ₹5,500 in cash, and an auto-rickshaw that was allegedly being used to transport the narcotics.

Officials said the successful interception was the result of effective intelligence sharing, seamless coordination between forces, and swift operational response.

The recovered heroin, along with the arrested accused and seized materials, has been handed over to the Cachar District Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.