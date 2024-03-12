Assam Rifles seized 97 gms of Heroin worth Rs 68 lakh from General Area Bagha of Chachar District, Assam on 11 March 2024.

Based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area of Bagha of Chachar District.

The team seized 97 gms of Heroin worth approx Rs 68 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents and the apprehended individual were handed over to Dholai Police Station for further investigation & legal proceedings.



Also Read: Assam: Special Task Force raid leads to seizure of suspected drugs,1 held



A raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, at a rented house in Shanti-Nagar Path, Birubari, under Paltan Bazar police station jurisdiction.a

The house numbered 14, belongs to one person named Abdul.

The operation took place this afternoon, and the items recovered were 137 vials of suspected heroin weighing 185 grams, 2530 empty vials, four mobile phones, Rs 727 in cash, and a small digital weighing machine.