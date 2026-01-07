Assam Rifles seize Rs 34 lakh worth of counterfeit cigarettes in Silchar raid

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized counterfeit cigarettes valued at Rs 34 lakh from a godown in Silchar on January 6.

According to an official statement, the consignment was being routed through Silchar for onward distribution within the state. The seizure followed specific inputs and was part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting organised counterfeit networks in the region. The force said it has been carrying out regular joint drives with Customs to disrupt supply chains involved in the illegal trade of fake goods.

Officials described the operation as a significant intervention against the circulation of counterfeit products, which pose economic and regulatory risks.

The seizure comes close on the heels of another major operation by Assam Rifles against narcotics trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border. Earlier, the force recovered 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram, with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore.

Acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with the Mizoram Police in the Kaifang area of Saitual district.

Suspicious movement was detected near a specific location, following which a coordinated search led to the recovery of the psychotropic substance. A vehicle used in the operation was also seized.

The recovered contraband and the vehicle were handed over to Mizoram Police, Saitual, for further investigation and legal action, officials said.