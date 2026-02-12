Assam Rifles seize Rs 3.5 crore morphine in Mizoram's Saitual; two arrested

A major drug consignment valued at Rs 3.5 crore was seized in Mizoram’s Saitual district, with two men arrested during an operation near the Manipur border, the Assam Rifles said on February 12.

Personnel intercepted a vehicle at a check post in Ngopa village following specific intelligence inputs. A detailed search led to the recovery of 3.51 kg of morphine concealed inside the vehicle.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kasim and Mukeem Ali. Officials said the two were allegedly transporting the narcotics through the border area.

Both accused, along with the seized morphine and the vehicle used for transportation, have been handed over to the Saitual police station for further legal action.

The seizure highlights continued attempts to traffic narcotics through the Northeast corridor, particularly along routes connecting Mizoram and Manipur, which remain under close surveillance by security agencies.