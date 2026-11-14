Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, intercepted a dumper truck carrying WY tablets worth approximately Rs 60 crore in Cachar district on Friday. One person was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The operation was conducted in the general area of Borkhola after the vehicle, which was travelling from Mizoram towards Assam, allegedly attempted to evade interception, triggering a pursuit by the joint team.

Following a chase, the dumper was intercepted and brought to a halt. During a search, officials recovered the contraband concealed inside a specially constructed cabinet within the body of the truck.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered tablets and the seized vehicle, was handed over to DRI Silchar for further investigation and legal proceedings.