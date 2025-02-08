In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department (Mizoram), intercepted a narcotics consignment in Dholai Village, Cachar, on January 6, 2025.



The operation led to the seizure of 123 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 86.10 lakh, and the apprehension of an individual linked to the illicit trade.



Authorities have handed over the seized contraband and the detained individual to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and legal proceedings.



In an earlier case, in a significant anti-narcotics operation, Bazaarichhara Police seized prohibited drugs valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh and apprehended an alleged supplier.



Acting on a confidential intelligence input, law enforcement officials conducted a raid in Salamona village, targeting the residence of Munaf Uddin. During the operation, authorities confiscated nearly 1,000 Yaba tablets, a highly addictive stimulant. Munaf Uddin was immediately taken into custody for further interrogation.



The seized contraband is estimated to have a black-market value of Rs 5 lakh. Investigators are now working to uncover potential links to a wider drug trafficking network operating in the region.



Law enforcement agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to curbing illegal drug activities and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help combat the growing menace of narcotics in the state.