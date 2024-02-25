In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth over Rs 88 lakh in Assam's Cachar district.

The Assam Rifles seized 126 gms worth Rs 88.2 lakh from the Bagha area under Dholai Police Station in Cachar District on February 25.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police Station. The team seized 126 gms Heroin worth approx Rs 88.2 lakh and also apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents along one apprehended person were handed over to the Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment towards ensuring a drug free society.