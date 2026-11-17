The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, foiled an alleged heroin trafficking attempt in Assam’s Cachar district and seized 151 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore.

According to reports, the joint team launched an operation in the Arunachal Junction area of Masimpur in Cachar district and apprehended two persons travelling by train from Silchar to Agartala.

During a search, officials recovered 151 grams of heroin concealed in 13 soap cases, along with a mobile phone.

The two arrested persons are residents of West Tripura district.

Both individuals, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation and legal action.