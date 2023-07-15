The Assam Rifles on July 15 recovered a total of 400 gelatine sticks and 400 detonators seized from a vehicle in Cachar district, leading to the apprehension of a 24-year-old individual named Prosonjit Baishnab. Acording to reports the explosives were being taken to Manipur.

Earlier on July 11, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles recovered 24 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 2 crore approximately from the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district, said an official statement.

It further said that the four individuals were arrested on July 10, 2023, while the smugglers were trying to smuggle drugs from Manipur to Assam.

''The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal proceedings,'' the statement added.



Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against Narco terrorism which is continuously fuelling insurgency in the area.

The operation gave a major setback to the drug-fuelled insurgency in the area and also contributed to the goal of preventing the youth from falling prey to the drug menace.

''Assam Rifles will continue their efforts to achieve a drug-free society,'' the statement concluded.