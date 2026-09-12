Assam Rifles seizes methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 5.59 crore in Mizoram, two arrested

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl, seized 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 5.59 crore in Mizoram on September 12.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel intercepted two suspicious vehicles at Seling, Mizoram, during a targeted anti-narcotics operation. A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of the methamphetamine tablets.

Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure and are currently being questioned by the authorities. Further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended destination of the contraband and identify possible links to a wider narcotics trafficking network.

The operation was conducted under the aegis of the Spear Corps as part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks operating across the Northeast.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps said the operation demonstrated the security forces’ resolve to dismantle narcotics networks and prevent the movement of illegal drugs in the region.

The latest seizure comes days after Assam Rifles, in coordination with the CRPF and state police, reportedly seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar valued at around Rs 80 crore and 14,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore during intelligence-based operations in Manipur’s Jiribam and Assam’s Sribhumi district. Six individuals were apprehended in those operations, according to officials.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the latest Mizoram seizure to trace the alleged drug supply chain and determine the involvement of other persons.