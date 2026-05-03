Assam Rifles seizes yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in Cachar; two held

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Northeast India, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with ARFIU and Cachar Police, recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in Assam’s Cachar district.

The operation was carried out near Jirighat on May 2 following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of illegal drugs in the region. During the operation, security personnel intercepted the consignment and apprehended two individuals, both residents of Cachar district.

Officials also seized two mobile phones from the accused during the operation. The apprehended persons along with the recovered contraband have been handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation.

Assam Rifles stated that the force continues to play a crucial role in combating the narcotics trade in the Northeast through coordinated operations with various enforcement agencies. Authorities reiterated their commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and protecting the youth from the dangers of substance abuse.