Haflong Battalion of Head-quarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a lecture on “Women’s Empowerment”, where riflewomen shared their success stories at Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary School Haflong, Dima Hasao district, Assam on July 05, 2022. A press release issued by the authority concerned stated that the aim of the lecture was to raise awareness amongst school girls on women empowerment by sharing success stories to motivate them to achieve success in various sectors which include joining the Assam Rifles to serve the 6 nation.

The lecture was aimed to educate local youth on various policies undertaken by the Government of India for the welfare and uplift of women in various fields. The youths were also enlightened about how women are playing a dominant and important role in all spheres towards progress of the nation.

A total of 210 school girls and 11 school teachers attended the lecture.

They shared their stories of achievement and the journey from college days to becoming a tough combatant soldier in Assam Rifles and how they are imparting their duties, shoulder to shoulder with Riflemen and serving the nation with pride and honour.

The lecture also aimed to provide information on the upcoming Assam Rifles recruitment rally, sports quota rally, medical camps and various projects of Assam Rifles that helps in developing the North Eastern region.

The lecture had a positive impact on the students and teachers, who praise the Assam Rifles saying that they were really happy and expressed their gratitude for imparting them with the knowledge.