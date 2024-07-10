Assam Rifles signed a deal on July 10, to provide rehab services to its specially-abled personnel. The historic MoU marks the first of its kind between the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for persons with disabilities and any paramilitary force in India.

Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA) President Pushpa Nair, and Shillong Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Director Dr Ram Shakal Sahani signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide quality rehabilitation services to disabled personnel and their dependents.

The agreement aims to deliver comprehensive rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other essential support, to Assam Rifles personnel with disabilities (Divyangjan) and their families.

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Nair expressed her optimism about the collaboration, stating, "This MoU is a significant milestone for the Assam Rifles and underscores our commitment to the welfare of our personnel and their families. The partnership with CRC Shillong will ensure that our disabled personnel receive the best possible care and rehabilitation services."

Dr Sahani highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, "We are honoured to partner with Assam Rifles in this noble endeavour. Our expertise in rehabilitation services will be leveraged to provide tailored support to meet the unique needs of Assam Rifles personnel and their dependents."

The MoU is expected to have a profound impact on the lives of disabled Assam Rifles personnel and their families, offering them the support and resources needed to improve their quality of life.