Assam Rifles soldier goes missing in Margherita, family in distress

The sudden disappearance of Sandeep Gurung, a soldier of the 31 Assam Rifles, has sparked deep concern across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The young serviceman, bearing regimental number AR 5025399H and originally from Sonai Nepali, Lokra in Sonitpur district, vanished mysteriously after being last seen in Margherita town on July 5, 2025.

Gurung had returned home on leave from his posting in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, to spend time with his family. According to his younger brother, Sachin Gurung, Sandeep arrived at their grandparents’ residence in Makumkilla on July 4. The next day, he was dropped off at Block Tiniali in Margherita, and has not been seen since. His mobile phone has been switched off, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“After realizing he hadn’t returned to his unit, I contacted the 31 Assam Rifles in Changlang, who confirmed he is still missing. We lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Margherita Police Station on July 6,” said Sachin Gurung. “Despite ongoing police efforts, there is still no trace of him. Our family is in anguish—each day brings more fear and unanswered questions.”

The disappearance has shaken the local community. Santosh Chetry (Munna), Executive Member of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Central Executive Committee, has made a public appeal, “It is truly heartbreaking that a young soldier serving the nation has gone missing. We urge anyone with information about Sandeep Gurung to immediately contact his family or the Margherita Police. Let us stand together to bring him home safely.”

In response to the case, Margherita Police have intensified their investigation, combing through leads while the community continues to rally in support of the Gurung family. Posters have been circulated, and awareness is spreading both online and offline.

Anyone with information about Sandeep Gurung’s whereabouts is urged to contact Margherita Police Station or the Gurung family directly. As the search continues, prayers and hopes for his safe return echo across the region—a poignant reminder of the sacrifices of service personnel and the strength of community solidarity.