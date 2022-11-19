Discussions on operational and administrative aspects pertaining to the force were held on November 18 after top officials of Assam Rifles met in Meghalaya's Shillong.

The discussions were held as part of the Assam Rifles Inspector Generals’ Conference 2022 at Headquarters, Directorate General of Assam Rifles, on Friday.

''IG's Assam Rifles Conference 2022, was held on 18 Nov at Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, wherein operational and administrative aspects pertaining to the force were discussed,'' Assam Rifles tweeted.

Besides this, the DGO of Assam Rifles felicitated 54 members of the Assam Rifles Sports teams on this occasion who has participated in various Sports Competitions over the year and had excelled in their fields.

The conference was attended by all Regional and Zonal Presidents to discuss welfare aspects for families of the Assam Rifles and it was chaired by the Director General, of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen PC Nair, and attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers of the force.

The Director General complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquil conditions in their respective areas of responsibility and also exhorted them to be ever-vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment under the current scenarios.

The top officials of the Assam Rifles focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the force.