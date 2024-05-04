A youth, identified as Munindra Das Narayan from Udoipur Merapani village in Golaghat district of Assam, was apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers stationed in Nagaland. The incident occurred on May 3 in Mon district, Nagaland, following credible information received by the Assam Rifles.

Allegedly, the youth was on his way to join the banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).

After his apprehension, he was handed over to the police in Charaideo district, Assam.

In a separate case, three linkmen associated with ULFA(I) have been apprehended in Sonari.

They stand accused of providing funds to ULFA (SA).

The individuals in question have been identified as Sanjay Dey, Sujit Dey, and Tazawang Konyak. It is reported that Sanjay Dey and Sujit Dey are father and son.