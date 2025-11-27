Assam Rifles warns serving, retired personnel against unauthorized social media posts

The Assam Rifles has issued a firm social media advisory cautioning both serving and retired personnel against sharing unauthorized videos or posts related to service matters on digital platforms.

According to the Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR), it has come to notice that some individuals have been uploading content concerning service conditions, internal matters, and issues linked to the force without prior approval. The advisory stresses that no material related to service matters may be circulated publicly without clearance from DGAR.

The force has warned that any dissemination of controversial, misleading, or sensitive information that could lead to confusion or discontent among ranks will invite strict disciplinary and legal action. This includes the possibility of registering FIRs against serving or retired personnel found indulging in such activities.

Reiterating the importance of organisational discipline, the advisory calls upon all personnel to maintain confidentiality, respect service norms, and refrain from any behaviour that could harm the image or integrity of the force.

The Assam Rifles emphasised that both past and present members carry a legacy of honour, integrity and professionalism, and must uphold these values while engaging on social media.