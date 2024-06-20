The Assam Rifles Women Shooting Team delivered an outstanding performance at the AIPSC Women Service Shooting Championship 2024-25, securing second place in the overall Rifle category and third in the overall Pistol Shooting competition. The achievement was lauded by Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, and the Director General of Assam Rifles, along with all ranks of the Assam Rifles.

In a statement, Lt Gen PC Nair expressed his congratulations to the team, highlighting the exemplary performances of Riflewomen (Rfw) Maddavati Shanti Bai, Julia Devi, and Divya Saini. Their exceptional skills and dedication were crucial in attaining the commendable standings.

"Our heartfelt compliments to the Centre of Excellence ARTC&S for their remarkable training efforts within a short time frame," stated Lt Gen Nair. "Their dedication and rigorous training regime have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the team's success."

The championship saw fierce competition from various teams, but the Assam Rifles Women's Shooting Team showcased superior marksmanship and discipline, reflecting their rigorous training and commitment. The recognition of Rfw Maddavati Shanti Bai, Julia Devi, and Divya Saini underscores their individual contributions and the team's collective effort.