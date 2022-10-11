The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party workers of the Jaleshwar constituency committee were engaged in a heated exchange of words with the committee president Rezaul Karim on October 11.

The incident took place at the Haj Bhawan in Goalpara town when AIUDF organised a meeting in Goalpara when party workers started to exchange heated words.

As per sources, the incident occurred when Rezaul Karim, president of the Jaleshwar constituency committee of the district, said that the district committee was very weak in the context of the speech and when the Jaleshwar constituency committee was much stronger than the district committee.

It is to be mentioned here that the Jaleshwar constituency committee meeting was presided over by several MLAs including AIUDF MLAs Aminul Islam, Karimuddin Borbhuiyan, Ashraful Islam, Mujibur Rahman, Bashir Uddin Qasimi.



In a video which went viral soon after the ruckus, it could seen party workers confronted in front of the podium while some could be heard of stop shooting videos or taking photos.