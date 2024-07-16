Assam Public Works (APW), a prominent rights organisation in Assam, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling for an investigation into alleged corruption in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process.

The memorandum, dated July 15, cites a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that highlighted financial irregularities amounting to Rs 260 crore in the Rs 1,600 crore NRC project. APW claims that Rs 155.88 crore was misappropriated from funds meant for data entry operators' remuneration.

APW President Abhijeet Sharma stated, "We ardently request you to look into the matter personally and use your good office to direct the Enforcement Department to inquire into the matter and book the culprits involved in the corruption."

The organisation has pointed fingers at former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela, alleging mismanagement and corruption. APW also expressed concerns about the inclusion of "foreigners" in the NRC list, suggesting potential national security implications.

"Since the NRC is related to national security, the reasons for the inclusion of foreigners' names may be enquired upon by the Central Bureau of Investigation," the memorandum reads. APW further requested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), suspecting foreign funding influence in the NRC process.

The rights group highlighted its previous attempts to address the issue, including filing FIRs with the State Police and appealing to the Director General of Police, which allegedly yielded no results.

As the primary petitioner in a Supreme Court case regarding the NRC (Writ Petition WP(C) 274/2009), APW's call for a multi-agency probe adds a new dimension to the ongoing NRC controversy in Assam.