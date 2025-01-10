Over 400,000 bighas of protected tribal land face illegal occupation across Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), sparking outrage from indigenous rights organizations and prompting legal action at the Gauhati High Court.

In a joint press release by the BTR Coordination Committee and All Assam Tribal Sangha, the organisations revealed systematic violations of constitutional safeguards across 47 tribal belts and blocks in Assam, with 19 zones within BTR facing severe encroachment.

The groups documented unauthorised settlements by suspected migrants and alleged complicity of political leaders and administrative officials in illegal land transfers.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Gauhati High Court exposed the scale of the crisis, leading to a court directive ordering the state government to conduct evictions. However, the organisations report minimal action has been taken to implement these orders.

Of particular concern is the BTR government's recent policy allowing identity certificates for individuals claiming Gorkha status. The rights groups warn this could enable non-tribal Nepali residents to wrongfully access protected benefits, further threatening indigenous communities' rights.

The organisations have issued seven specific demands, including:

* Immediate suspension of Gorkha identity certification

* Swift eviction of illegal settlers from tribal lands, particularly in Daronga Mela

* Full implementation of the Forest Rights Act within BTR

* Cancellation of unauthorized land mutations and registrations

* Strict verification of land rights against 1951 voter lists

* Review of the controversial 1,000 bigha land allocation in Kumarikata, Tamulpur

* Reform of property tax policies for tribal landowners

The release highlighted ongoing violations of the Tenth Schedule, which was designed to protect tribal communities' socio-economic and political rights. The organizations emphasised that political exploitation of protected areas has become rampant, leading to large-scale displacement of indigenous populations.

The tribal rights groups cautioned of serious consequences if authorities fail to address these demands promptly, emphasising the critical need to preserve indigenous land rights and heritage in the region.