Assam: Rihon Daimari vows to serve BTR with full dedication after election win

Newly appointed Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Rihon Daimari, on Thursday, October 9 expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bhairabkunda Constituency for their unwavering support in the recently concluded BTC elections, pledging to serve the region with full dedication and sincerity.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, supporters, and residents, Daimari extended his thanks to the electorate for their overwhelming trust and for granting him what he described as a “remarkable mandate.”

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to the people of Bhairabkunda for their unwavering trust and support. This victory is not just mine, but the result of the collective efforts of everyone who stood by me,” Daimari said.

The veteran Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader lauded his party colleagues and grassroots workers, crediting their relentless commitment and teamwork for the party’s resounding success.

Outlining his vision for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Daimari reaffirmed his resolve to work with sincerity and integrity to meet the people’s aspirations.

“With renewed determination, we now move forward to work with greater dedication and commitment towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of the BTR,” he added.

A seasoned political figure, Rihon Daimari previously served as Assam’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs from 2016 to 2021. In the 2025 BTC elections, he registered a decisive victory from the Bhairabkunda (ST) constituency in Udalguri district, defeating Gobinda Basumatary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) along with candidates from the BJP and Congress.

Daimari’s victory played a pivotal role in the BPF’s landslide win, as the party secured 28 out of 40 seats, leading to his appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Member (Deputy CEM) alongside Hagrama Mohilary, who assumed charge as Chief Executive Member (CEM).