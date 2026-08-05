Assam: Rising Brahmaputra threatens embankment in Lakhimpur, authorities deploy geo-bags

A 120-metre stretch of an embankment in Assam's Lakhimpur district has come under critical pressure due to rising water levels and strong currents of the Brahmaputra River, prompting the state government to initiate emergency reinforcement measures to prevent erosion and safeguard vulnerable areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the district administration had informed him that the embankment at Bonpuroi Jamuguri under Jamuguri Gaon Panchayat was facing severe stress as river conditions continued to worsen.

Following the alert, the Water Resources Department, in coordination with the district administration, has launched immediate intervention measures to strengthen the vulnerable section. Emergency works include the deployment of geo-bags and porcupine structures to reinforce the embankment and check further erosion caused by the river's strong currents.

The affected embankment is part of an ongoing anti-erosion project valued at Rs 29.08 crore, which is being implemented with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to protect riverbank areas from the Brahmaputra's erosion.

The Chief Minister said he is closely monitoring the evolving situation and has directed officials to provide regular updates on the condition of the embankment and surrounding areas.

Sarma also appealed to residents of Dhalpur-Hawajan and adjoining areas under the Bihpuria and Gohpur Legislative Assembly constituencies to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to advisories issued by the district administration as precautionary measures continue.