Assam: Rising crime in Nagaon’s minority areas; BJP leader Zakaria Hoque Choudhury demands strict action

Concerns are mounting over a surge in criminal activities in minority-dominated areas of Assam's Nagaon district, including IPL betting, cyber scams, drug trafficking, and cattle theft.

Raising the issue, BJP leader Zakaria Hoque Choudhury called for immediate and stringent action against those involved. He urged the district police authorities, including the Superintendent of Police of Nagaon and Kaliabor subdivision, to conduct thorough investigations and ensure the arrest of the accused.

Choudhury alleged that illegal financial transactions worth crores are being carried out under the guise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stressing the urgent need to identify and dismantle the networks involved.

He further stated that all information related to these unlawful activities would come to light in due course.

Meanwhile, local residents have also expressed deep concern over the rising crime rate and have demanded strict measures to restore law and order in the region.