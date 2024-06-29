Rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat have led to the indefinite suspension of ferry services, causing major disruptions and raising concerns among local authorities and residents.

The escalating water levels prompted the Inland Water Transport Department to suspend all ferry operations between Nimati Ghat and Aphalamukh. Additionally, the Nimati-Kamalabari ferry service has been halted from this evening as a precautionary measure. The decision to cancel these critical ferry services was made after all ramps at the ghats along the Brahmaputra were submerged, making these essential embarkation points inaccessible and unsafe for operations.

Local authorities and emergency services are closely monitoring the swelling Brahmaputra, which not only affects transportation but also raises the risk of potential flooding in low-lying areas near the riverbanks. Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution and stay updated with further announcements regarding the resumption of ferry services and any additional safety measures that may be implemented.