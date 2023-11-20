The curtains fell on the monumental Rising Sun Water Festival - "Revisiting Saraighat" as the three-day aquatic and cultural extravaganza concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony at Deepor Beel, Guwahati. This pioneering event not only showcased Assam's rich cultural heritage but also honored the valor of the Indian Army, solidifying its place as a landmark celebration for Northeast India.

The sporting facet of the festival witnessed intense competitions in Sailing and Rowing, with more than 100 athletes from 15 clubs participating. Sailing events, featuring Enterprise, Laser, and Optimus classes, saw 47 participants and 42 boats from eight clubs across India. The Rowing Events, including Single Scull, Double Scull, Coxless Pair, and Coxless Four, had 60 participants from seven clubs nationwide. Yacht Club Hyderabad claimed victory in Sailing, while 236 IWT of the Indian Army emerged triumphant in the Rowing competition.

The closing ceremony, graced by Chief Guest Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister for Environment and Forest, witnessed a blend of tradition and modernity. The event showcased traditional music, dance, and art, providing a glimpse into Assam's cultural tapestry. Highlights included a Drone show, a reenactment of the Battle of Saraighat, mesmerizing performances by violinist Ms. Sunita, Megharanjini and her dance group, and a fusion musical by military bands.

The ceremony also featured attractions such as a weapon equipment display, Helicopter Fly-past, and Para Special Forces combat Free Fall demonstrations by the Indian Army. Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, expressing gratitude, credited the State Government for their remarkable contributions, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the Army’s Eastern Command and the State Government as instrumental to the event's resounding success.