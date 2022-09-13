The rise in the Gangadhar River's water level as a result of Dhubri's constant rain has posed threat to BOPs and border security fences in Assam’s Dhubri district.

In addition to this, the rise in water level has also damaged Binnachara Road and numerous other roads along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Binnachara Part-II, Part-III, and Part-IV in the Golakganj area.

Meanwhile, locals have said that the Gangadhar River serves as Binnachara's sole boundary, making the area vulnerable to illegal immigration and border crimes.

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Pillar No. 1028 to 1030 in Indo-Bangla borders in Binnachara area is "totally" exposed where Gangadhar river flows eroding 3 kilometers.

“All the promises that the center and the state are making about sealed borders and different technologies that are being used to protect the illegal migrants are false and are only in pen and paper”, a local stated.

Earlier there was a fenced border in Binnachara, which has completely eroded leaving an open barrier between both countries. A check post of BSF is on a condition that in any situation it can be eroded.

It is worth mentioning that here the river is the only border here and leaving the area in venerable for illegal immigration and border crimes”.

Notably, the historic Assam Accord of 1985 has completed its 37th anniversary, and one of its primary clauses, entirely sealing the Indo-Bangla borders, has remained untouched.